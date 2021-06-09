NHS Lothian launches drop-in Covid vaccines for people aged 40 and over

Covid-19 vaccination centre at Pyramids Business Park, Bathgate. Photo by Lisa Ferguson.

Special clinics have been rolled-out in mass vaccination sites, from Wednesday (June 9), for people aged 40 and over, who require a first or second dose of the Oxford Astra Zeneca vaccine.

Anyone over the age of 40, who have not yet had their first dose – for whatever reason – can attend the clinic without an appointment.

While those who are waiting for their second dose can turn up as long as they received their first injection of the Astra Zenaca vaccine at least eight weeks before.

NHS Lothian mass vaccination centre at Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston. Photo by Lisa Ferguson.

The clinics will run at the vaccination centres at Lowland Hall, Ingliston and Pyramids Business Park through to Sunday (June 13). From June 14, they will run at every centre except Lowland Hall.

People will be seen on a first come first served basis, and the centres will run for 10 hours every day.

NHS Lothian has joined up with the British Armed Forces as part of this key stage to accelerate the programme and provide increased protection for more people as quickly as possible.

A total of 36 Army personnel have been deployed into Lothian to help deliver vaccines across all of the centres.

That extra capacity - which equates to more than 3,500, appointments each day – will allow the vaccination team to target people who have not yet had the vaccine and may also speed up the process for those waiting for a second injection.

Pat Wynne, Nurse Director of Primary and Community Care, NHS Lothian, said the clinics, which will run for two weeks, were an important step.

He added: “This is a really exciting step for us because it means we can reach a lot of people really quickly to help give them some protection, which is obviously vital to help beat new variants and keep people well.

“We are delighted to team up with the British Armed Forces again. Our teams have previously worked with them in two of our vaccination centres and we invited them to return to provide extra capacity across our centres as part of this race.

"They will join our teams at the routine appointment clinics and in the drop-in clinics.”

These special clinics come as the Delta variant of Covid continues to spread across the county.