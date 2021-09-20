NHS Lothian launches Gorebridge drop-in clinic for 12 to 15-year-olds today

A stock photo of a vaccination by Corporal Cameron Jobson-Wood of the British Army’s Medical Corp, at the Gorebridge centre back in March.

The vaccination centre on Hunterfield Road opened its doors to young people from today (Monday), along with mass vaccination centres in Edinburgh and West Lothian, as part of the latest phase of the national vaccination programme.

Pat Wynne, director of nursing for primary and community care, NHS Lothian said: “We are delighted to offer drop-in clinics for young people aged 12-15

“These clinics will enable young people to attend, without a prior appointment to receive their vaccination.

“We recognise that young people, as well as their parents and guardians may have questions regarding the Covid vaccination and we encourage them to visit the pages on NHS Inform where there is a range of information available.

“Alongside this, our teams at Pyramids, Gorebridge and Lowland Hall are one hand to answer any questions people may have.

“Vaccination remains critically important in the continued fight against Covid-19 and we welcome the further expansion of the vaccination programme across Lothian.”

Young people do not need to be registered with a GP to attend, however it is requested that they are accompanied by their parent or guardian.

More information on the 12-15 vaccination programme is available on NHS Inform https://www.nhsinform.scot/12to15.