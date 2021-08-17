The latest Midlothian Covid-19 figures

A Coronavirus testing centre stock photo. PA Images.

A total of 6,843 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Midlothian when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Monday, up from 6,777 last Friday. However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Midlothian.

The dashboard shows 161 people had died in the area by Monday. It means there have been no deaths in the past week.

The figures also show that four in five people in Midlothian have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. The latest figures show 58,643 people had received both jabs by August 15 (Sunday) – 80 per cent of those aged 18 and over, based on mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.