Two-thirds of adults in Midlothian are fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Stock Picture Michael Gillen.

Public Health Scotland data shows 48,323 people Midlothian had received both jabs by July 14. That was up 728 compared to the previous week.

It means 67 per cent of people aged 18 and over in Midlothian have now received two doses, using the latest Scottish population estimates.

The data also shows a total of 66,922 people in Midlothian received a first dose of the vaccine – 92 per cent of the over 18s.

The number of coronavirus cases in Midlothian has dropped for the first time in a while, although it remains high. The latest figures, for July 6-12, show that there were 589 positive cases in the county, giving a case rate of 637 per 100,000. The test positivity rate over this period was 14 per cent.

This was down from 666 cases the previous seven days (June 29- July 5), when the positivity rate was 13.9 per cent.

Across Scotland, 2.9 million people had received both jabs by July 14, 66 per cent of the adult population.

That was an increase of 98,900 from the week before.

The data also shows that 3.9 million people across Scotland have received a first jab, 89 per cent of the adult population.

Public Health Scotland's vaccination rollout began on December 8, with doses given first to care home staff and residents, frontline health workers and the older age groups.