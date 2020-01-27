Diabetes UK looking for Lothian healthcare professionals

Diabetes UK is looking for healthcare professionals in Lothian to lead improvements in diabetes care.

The charity is searching for healthcare professionals with a special interest in diabetes to take part in its Clinical Champions programme.

The award-winning initiative launched in 2014, in partnership with Novo Nordisk, to address the significant variation in patient care and treatment for people living with diabetes in the UK.

Since the programme began, 105 clinicians have been recruited to develop their leadership skills and become champions for improving diabetes care.

The new champions will be selected based on their leadership potential, clinical expertise and a demonstrable passion for transforming care for people with diabetes. They will be supported with two years of training alongside their clinical work, to help them become strong leaders, identify improvements and drive vital change in diabetes services in their local areas.

Angela Mitchell, national director of Diabetes Scotland, said: “Diabetes is the most devastating and fastest growing health crisis of our time, affecting 4.7 million people across the UK including over 300,000 in Scotland. When diabetes is not well managed, it is associated with serious complications including amputation, sight loss, stroke and kidney failure.

“The Clinical Champions programme is about empowering local clinicians to lead on delivering the best possible care for people living with diabetes in their local area.

“This is the sixth year of the programme and we are looking to expand our reach further to recruit the diabetes leaders of the future to transform the care and lives of people living with diabetes.”

For more information or to apply to become a Clinical Champion for 2020-2022 please contact clinicalchampions@diabetes.org.uk or call 020 7424 1052.