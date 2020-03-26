Directory for Midlothian disabled people launched

The Midlothian Directory for Disabled People 2020 was launched at the beginning of last week by local disability group Forward Mid.

Its purpose being to provide clear, up-to-date and useful information, tips and contact details for disabled citizens.

Forward Mid is a Midlothian group focused on improving the lives of physically disabled people – either at home, at work or in the wider community.

The directory includes information and contact details about disability rights; health and social care; medical conditions; transport; local services; national services; Midlothian Council; and the Scottish Parliament.

The directories are available at www.forwardmid.org.uk/ - where they can be downloaded or printed. The website also provides links to online resources which can read the downloaded file for those with difficulties reading.

Lothian List MSP Jeremy Balfour (Con), attended the launch event at St John’s and Kings Park Church. He said: “For people with disabilities, it is a regular frustration that vital information and services are not easily accessible.

“Directories like this one are incredibly important in empowering disabled people by giving them access to essential information and contacts.

“This directory is particularly helpful because it is both written by and aimed at people who are local to Midlothian, making the information that it contains all the more accurate and appropriate.”