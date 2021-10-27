Four life-saving publicly accessible defibrillators now available in Dalkeith

Pictured beside the publicly accessible defibrillator outside Dalkeith Library, are some of the people who have been involved in making this happen (from left to right - Douglas, Andrew, Ann, Rona, Margot, Evelyn, Colin).

Funded from the Dalkeith Common Good Fund, these vital resuscitation devices are now in place in secure cabinets on the south-west facing wall of the pavilion in Kings Park; at the entrance to Dalkeith Library; on an external wall at the south end of Pettigrew’s Close and on the wall of the MARC building facing Woodburn Road.

Available for use 24 hours a day, members of the public, on dialling 999 in the event of a cardiac emergency in the vicinity, will be given the access code allowing them to start treatment before the paramedics arrive.

Dalkeith Community Council hopes to provide more defibrillators in the town and is also planning to organise some CPR training for those who might want it.