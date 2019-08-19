Healthy Living Award for Newbattle Campus

Midlothian Council’s hub cafe at the Newbattle Community Campus can now display a Healthy Living Award.

Endorsed by NHS Health Scotland and the Scottish Government, the award recognises caterers that make it easier to eat healthily.

This means that healthier ingredients and cooking methods are used to keep fat, salt and sugar to a minimum, and that options such as water, low fat dairy products and fruit and vegetables are always available.

Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for sport and leisure services, Councillor Derek Milligan said: “We know that simple changes can make a big difference to health.

“The cafes offer lots of delicious and healthy choices such as freshly prepared soups, wholemeal sandwiches, yoghurts, mineral waters and fruit.

“Having those options at affordable prices makes it much easier for us all to choose wisely when enjoying a visit to the café.”

The Healthy Living award is a national award for the food service sector in Scotland.