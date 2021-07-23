Lasswade carer picks up regional award

Paul Black at Drummond Grange in Lasswade has been crowned Care Practitioner of the Year for the North Division in the Barchester Care Awards 2021.

The a wards celebrate staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 12,000 residents living in Barchester’s 248 care homes and private hospitals across the country. Categories range from ‘Registered Nurse of the Year’ and ‘Carer of the Year’ to ‘Dementia Care Champion’ and ‘Activities Co-ordinator of the Year’. More than 2,900 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK.

Paul is over the moon to have beaten hundreds of other nominees. He said: "What an honour, I can’t believe it, but delighted to represent the profession and the home.”

General manager, Eleanor Wilson, said: “This is an amazing achievement and the whole home is supporting Paul.