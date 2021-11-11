Lasswade healthcare hero wins prestigious NHS Lothian award

Mhairi Collie from Lasswade recently won the Global Citizenship Award in the NHS Lothian Celebrating Success Awards.

The Global Citizenship Award recognises staff with a global perspective in their work, aiming to help areas that struggle with poverty and inequality. Mhairi exemplified these values in her work setting up the Uganda Childbirth Injury Charity, which she now chairs.

Since 2001, Mhairi has been treating patients in Africa as a colorectal surgeon, particularly focusing on an immensely painful and debilitating condition caused by obstructed labour. Seeing the transformation of the lives of those patients after successful surgery motivates her to keep trying to raise the profile of these patients and to try to keep going out to Uganda to undertake surgery in special surgical camps.

The celebrations were made possible by funding from NHS Lothian’s official charity, The Edinburgh and Lothians Health Foundation.

Calum Campbell, Chief Executive, NHS Lothian, said: “While it’s a shame we can’t all be together to enjoy the awards in person, the virtual ceremony proved to be a tremendous success, with more staff being able to watch than ever before.

"It’s amazing to see so many of our wonderful colleagues be appreciated for the work that they do, particularly during such difficult times.

“The Celebrating Success Awards show how much we value our staff who are the heart and soul of NHS Lothian. I congratulate all our finalists for their achievements, and I hope they are proud of the work that they do, as I am proud of them.

"Well done to everyone involved.”

John Connaghan, Chair of NHS Lothian Board added: “The pandemic has put an undeniable and enduring strain on healthcare organisations everywhere.

"It’s humbling to reflect on how NHS Lothian staff deliver high quality, person-centred care, and innovative projects to improve healthcare for Lothian residents and beyond.

"Congratulations to all the Celebrating Success Award nominees and winners and many thanks to staff for their ongoing efforts in what are challenging times.”