Lidl apologieses for state of Dalkeith store's sanitising station
Lidl has acted after complaints were made regarding the state of the sanitising station at its Dalkeith store.
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 6:00 am
Customer Eve Warren told the Advertiser: “I think customers would be more likely to contract an infectious disease from that filthy hand gel dispenser than help reduce the spread of one!”
A spokesperson for Lidl said: “We always aim to provide our customers with a pleasant shopping experience and, as such, were disappointed to hear of this.
"Upon being notified, this was immediately raised with the store team to be addressed and the hand sanitising station has been cleaned.”