Lothian bus company joins the fight against cancer

Lothiancountry has announced a new partnership with a Lothian-based charity fighting cancer in young people across Scotland.

Team Jak’s logo, as well as details of its Jak’s Den safe spaces, will feature on the side of Lothiancountry buses for the next few months.

Allison Barr, chief executive of the Team Jak Foundation, said: “Team Jak is honoured and privileged to establish this special partnership with Lothiancountry.

“To see my boy’s picture on the bus and two of our warriors and their mums is nothing short of beautiful, knowing our message will be spread throughout the country.

“All I want as Jak’s mum is for my inspirational son’s legacy to help other children and young people and help create smiles and ease their journey.

“Thank you so much Richard Hall and Lothiancountry for helping us fulfil this.”

The advertising space has been gifted by Lothiancountry to Team Jak in order to raise awareness and support for young people fighting cancer.

Richard Hall, Lothian Group’s managing director, said: “We are honoured to be supporting Team Jak and creating awareness of the amazing work they do across our Lothiancountry operating area and beyond.

“We hope by carrying their messages on our buses we can help promote the services that Jak’s Den offer to families and children affected by cancer.”

Team Jak offers drop-in sessions, music therapy, counselling, pamper days, alternative therapies, activity days including cake decorating, puppet making, magic shows, teen days (including Xbox and PS4 challenges) arts and crafts, coffee mornings, bespoke support groups for all, homework support and much more.

It also provides outreach services to homes and hospitals for children and families unable to visit a Den.

For more information visit www.teamjak.org.uk