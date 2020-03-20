Lothian buses to introduce reduced service

Lothian Buses has announced its intention to introduce a reduction in services across Edinburgh and the Lothians, subject to approval from the Traffic Commissioner, due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

These service reductions would take effect from Monday (March 23). Lothian will continue to operate vital links and will keep customers up to date with the latest information as it becomes available.

Nigel Serafini, commercial director at Lothian, said: “These are extraordinary circumstances we are operating in and teams from across our business are working tirelessly to put plans in place as to how best to deal with this fast-changing situation.

“While the priority of maintaining services is of paramount importance, as the situation develops, we now need to factor in the impact on staffing levels being experienced.

“By introducing a reduced service from Monday, we are aiming to ensure we can continue to provide vital links across the city for those who rely on our services.

“We would encourage customers to plan their journeys in advance using our mobile app or website and follow our social media channels for updates.”

The Lothian app offers journey planning tools and real-time service updates, all integrated with Google Maps. It can be downloaded from tfeapp.com.