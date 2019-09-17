Marching for mental health in Dalkeith is a Sure Start to raising awareness

Midlothian Sure Start is holding its second World Mental Health Day Procession in Dalkeith next month.

The event on Thursday, October 10, will highlight mental health issues in the local community and help show support for those suffering.

It takes place during the second week in October to coincide with Child Poverty Week, as Midlothian Sure Start also wants to bring attention to children living in poverty in the area.

Fundraising and communications officer Nadia Aslam said: “Last year’s procession was a great success and was attended by over 100 people.

“This year we are hoping it will be bigger, brighter and bolder, and would love members of the public to take part and give voice to their concerns about mental health issues.”

Midlothian Sure Start services user and attendee from last year, Sharlene, praised the initiative.

She said: “I have a background of poverty, substance misuse, prison sentences and abusive relationships, but I’ve now turned a corner in my life and want to highlight that mental health shouldn’t be taboo.

“I want to talk openly about my experiences and hope this will inspire others to do the same because mental health is an illness like any other.

“I felt empowered taking part in last year’s procession as I felt my voice was being heard. I will be taking part again in 2019 as it’s a great way to help bring mental health to the forefront in Midlothian.”

For more information about taking part in the procession email admin@midlothiansurestart.org.uk.