Mayfield dog undergoes leg amputation after its mum chews off toes

Max is loving life following his operation

Kirstie Crawford’s youngest daughter Emilia received Border Collie Max as a gift from her dad.

Due to all four digital pads of his right hind leg being missing, at Max’s initial vet check-up the family were advised that amputation may be a possibility once he was fully grown.

Kirstie said: “As he has grown, it became more apparent that the use of this leg was becoming less and less, and the muscle is quite literally wasting away, effectively putting more strain not only on his left hind leg, but other joints.

"During his annual health check and boosters the vet confirmed that amputation of the leg would be advisable sooner rather than later.

"Unfortunately after discussing the situation with our insurance, we were not covered for this.

"We set up a JustGiving page and within four days had raised £1000, which was our goal.”

Max underwent surgery last month, which proved to be a straightforward procedure, removing 3/4 of the leg, leaving 1/4 of the femur.

Kirstie said: “His recovery has been amazing, three weeks later the stitches were removed and its like he never had the leg.