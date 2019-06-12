Midlothian care demand outgrows service

Demand for people to receive care in their own homes has outgrown the services available, a council report warns.

Care at Home services in Midlothian are described as “unsustainable” in their current form.

A report to the local authority’s policy and performance committee says the position in the county is reflected across the country.

It said: “Nationally and locally the delivery of care at home services is recognised as being unsustainable in its current form.

“Demand for care at home is growing and care capacity cannot match the growth without whole system change.”

Among initiatives undertaken by the council are continued support to its Carer Academy, which offers people the chance to train for a role in the service and supports them to find work.

Running since 2013 the academy has seen around 60 people graduate and offers places to both young people looking for a career in the care industry and people who want to retrain.

The six-week course has just finished with four out of five of this year’s graduates already finding work.

Councillor Jim Muirhead, Midlothian’s cabinet member with responsibility for lifelong learning, said: “We are very proud of our academies’ record. This initiative has been running now for around five years and the vast majority of graduates go on to find a job.

“The six week course, which is partly classroom based but also involves work experience, is intensive but it gives the skills and confidence people need to get an interview and then secure a job.

“Making sure as many young people and indeed people who have been out of a job for a while, get the chance to get on the career ladder is a huge priority for us.”

The council said as well as the academy a recruitment campaign was underway with external partners to boost the number of carers available as well as commissioning additional contracts.