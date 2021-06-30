Midlothian care provider logs on to virtual viewing trend

Pine Villa in Loanhead.

Mansfield Care has produced virtual tour videos for seven of its 11 care homes, including Pine Villa in Loanhead, showcasing both the interior and exterior of each to give an accurate representation of the building.

The care provider hopes the videos will allow potential residents or family members looking on their behalf to get a feel for the services without leaving their home, whilst reducing the number of people entering the premises.

Mansfield Care’s founder, Andrew Hume, spoke about how the care provider has had to adapt during the coronavirus pandemic, and he is hopeful that the virtual viewings will encourage potential residents to move into the Loanhead home.

Mansfield Care founder, Andrew Hume.

He said: “It is important for us to continue to adapt and innovate our processes and services as the care industry becomes more digital.

“On top of this, virtual viewings are a way to keep our current staff and residents safe, whilst making the process easier for those looking to make the move to one of our homes.

“Virtual viewings will allow potential residents to see the apartment almost in person from the comfort of their own home for convenience, safety and to enable people who cannot travel easily to conduct a viewing.”

Personalised virtual viewings can be arranged for those interested in moving into a care home with one of Mansfield Care’s staff on hand to answer questions, and provide more information about the home and its care services.

Mansfield Care specialise in small, friendly residential care homes in Edinburgh, Borders and west of Scotland; each designed to an exceptional standard with state-of-the-art facilities.