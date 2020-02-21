Midlothian carers’ extra payment boost

Thousands of carers in Midlothian have benefitted from Carer’s Allowance Supplement (CAS) payments of up to £452 a year, introduced by the Scottish Government.

New figures show that 1,640 carers in Midlothian have received CAS payments since September 2018, when the payment was introduced.

The Carer’s Allowance Supplement is an extra payment made to carers in Scotland twice a year, in recognition of the important contribution they make to our society.

Carers now receive two supplementary payments totalling £452 per year, equivalent to an extra £8.50 per week, which is a 13 per cent increase on the Carer’s Allowance from the UK government.

Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie (SNP) said: “Carers in Midlothian make an absolutely vital contribution to our society, and it’s only appropriate that their hard work is valued and they are properly supported.

“This supplementary payment allows the Scottish Government to get more money into the pockets of carers as quickly as possible.

“I am delighted that carers in Midlothian are being recognised for the important contribution carers make to our communities – in what can often be difficult circumstances.”