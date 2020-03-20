Midlothian Council’s dog poo bags plea to owners

Dog owners are being urged to take their full poo bags home rather than put them in litter bins as the council expects to reduce street cleaning services.

Midlothian Council has closed its leisure centres and libraries due to staff shortages as people follow strict coronavirus guidelines to stay at home.

And it has warned as more workers find themselves self-isolating the impact on street cleaning, bin services and emptying litter bins will be seen across the county.

Announcing the suspension of some waste services including garden waste, glass and bulky items collections, it has urged dog owners to stop putting poo bags in the street bins.

It said: “Please note there will be much reduced street cleansing activities including street sweeping and litter bin emptying. Please take litter/dog waste home with you where possible.”

Midlothian Council has told all staff over the age of 70 to stay at home as well as any pregnant workers or anyone with underlying health issues, along with anyone who is displaying symptoms.

Many workers will be able to work from home; however, the local authority is also looking at the possibility of moving some staff who are able to work to different services with training expected to be offered in the days ahead.

A council spokesperson said staff who worked in areas which had been affected by the virus could be diverted to other roles such as helping in contact centres or with deliveries for vulnerable residents through the health and social care partnership.