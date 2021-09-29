Midlothian Disabled People's Directory 2022 now available

The cover of this year's directory.

The directory, produced by Forward Mid, is available to download for free at www.forwardmid.org.uk. Physical copies of the directory are available from Midlothian Voluntary Action, 4/6 White Hart Street, Dalkeith.

Speaking about the directory, Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie (SNP) said: “It is so important that people living with disabilities in Midlothian are able to access the support and services they need and this directory is a huge help in doing this.”

Lothian List MSP Jeremy Balfour (Con) said: “This directory is a superb resource for disabled individuals and the Third Sector."