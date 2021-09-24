Midlothian flu vaccination programme gets underway on Monday

Gorebridge Leisure Centre, which is now being used as a mass vaccination centre.

Those eligible for the flu vaccination will be contacted by NHS Scotland with either a vaccination appointment or an invitation to register for vaccination.

In a change to the previous flu vaccination programme, the vaccine will be delivered by Midlothian HSCP at local clinics, instead of at GP surgeries. This will help free up some much needed GP time.

Midlothian will operate two main flu vaccination sites this year, Gorebridge Mass Vaccination Centre and Midlothian Community Hospital. A clinic will also run at Eastfield Health Centre in Penicuik over four weekends in October. Clinics will, however, be available all across Lothian to ensure people can get protected as quickly as possible.

Debbie Marklow, clinical vaccination manager said: “In line with the GP Contract agreed by BMA Scotland on behalf of Scottish GPs in 2018, Midlothian HSCP will be delivering all flu vaccinations to eligible people in Midlothian from this year onwards.

"This measure has been agreed to relieve pressure on GP practices and free up more GP time. GP practices will not be offering any flu vaccinations or handling bookings this year.

“The process of getting your vaccination will be very similar. You will be contacted by NHS Scotland and asked either to attend an allocated appointment at a flu clinic or to book an appointment.

"If you require further information or you need to rearrange your appointment, you can contact the helpline on your appointment invitation or the local enquiry line on 0300 790 6296. Please do not contact your GP as they will not be able to help with flu enquiries.

“If you receive a letter inviting you to attend a flu clinic but you are housebound, please phone the Lothian helpline on 0300 790 6296 for assistance.

"They will pass your information to us and we will contact you to arrange an appointment. You will be visited in your own home to be given the flu vaccination as in previous years.

“Flu is serious and it is really important to keep yourself and others protected, so please take up the offer of the vaccine if you’re invited to have it. It’s quick, safe and easy.

"Our teams look forward to seeing many of you at one of our clinics.”