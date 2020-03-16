Midlothian MSP closes surgeries due to coronavirus.

Local MSP Christine Grahame (SNP) has taken the decision to suspend her face to face constituency surgeries in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The MSP for Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale usually holds weekly drop in sessions for constituents in libraries and supermarkets in Newtongrange, Gorebridge, Peebles, Galashiels and Penicuik but will be suspending these till further notice.

The latest advice for the public on coronavirus is available at www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19. Current advice is if you’ve developed a cough or fever to stay home and self-isolate for seven days (you don’t need to contact the NHS unless you have concerns). If your condition does not improve after seven days, you’re advised to contact your GP.

The Scottish Government has also banned mass gatherings of over 500 people to free up the medical cover needed at them for dealing with the outbreak and set up a helpline for businesses concerned about the effects of coronavirus on their trade - 0300 303 0660 (option 1) – which is open Monday to Friday 8.30am to 5.30pm.

Commenting on her decision, Ms Grahame said: “My surgeries are a great way of hearing from people locally and making sure they know I’m there to help. However, by the nature of the surgeries, many of the people who stop by are elderly, experiencing health issues or caring for someone vulnerable.

“My surgeries are in busy public places and I would not want to encourage people who may be vulnerable to come into these environments if they don’t need to. I am also aware that in meeting lots of people face to face in quick succession, I myself could unwittingly be aiding transmission of the virus. I am also myself over 70 so I too am cutting back on social contact.

“However, I will of course continue to assist people where they need it. Anyone wanting to get in touch is welcome to email, phone or write.

“I want to emphasise this is precautionary, and I believe it’s responsible to do so. If we all take the steps we’re able to we can greatly reduce the burden on the NHS by delaying the spread and subsequently staggering cases over a longer period of time.”

Constituents can contact Ms Grahame by email at christine.grahame.msp@parliament.scot, by phone on 01896 759 575 or by post at 46 High Street, Galashiels, TD1 1SE or Q2.01, The Scottish Parliament, EH99 1SP.