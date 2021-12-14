Midlothian MSP encourages people to "flow and go" in the run-up to Christmas

Stock picture by Michael Gillen.

The tests are available for free from pharmacies, covid test sites or can be delivered to your home by ordering online at NHS Inform or by phoning 119.

Ms Grahame, MSP for Midlothian South said: “I’m pleased the Scottish Government will be making LFTs available at more venues as this can only increase uptake. In the same way many of us are susceptible to an impulse buy at check out, being able to pick up a test while shopping is a convenient option.

“Particularly in the run up to Christmas many of us may be attending social gatherings, seeing family members or be more inclined to travel into town centres. Aside from getting vaccinated, taking regular LFTs is the single most important thing we can do to prevent spread of the virus to our loved ones and the wider community – please do so and test before you go.”

Ms Grahame added: “With this said, we must emphasise that it is in no way difficult to get LFTs at the moment and we should be using these now, and not waiting for greater expansion – “flow before you go” should be a routine practice to all of us.”

The test is done at home by swabbing your nose and gives a result in 30 minutes, with a second line appearing on the test to indicate a positive result, much like a pregnancy test. Anyone getting a positive LFT should self isolate immediately and book a PCR test as soon as possible to confirm the result.

Ms Grahame has also supported moves to make the tests available from an increased number of venues, such as supermarkets and garden centres, to further encourage uptake and raised this in the debating chamber last week. The First Minister has said this is something that, through local authorities, will be done.