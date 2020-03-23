Midlothian North MSP self isolating after his wife is diagnosed with the coronavirus

Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie is in self isolation after his wife, former Midlothian Council leader Lisa Beattie, was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

After a lengthy discussion with NHS 24 and a visit to Midlothian Community Hospital, Mr Beattie and his wife have been self isolating following her diagnosis of Covid-19.

Mr Beattie (SNP) said “I have now experienced this virus and the NHS response personally, and the virus is indeed a potentially dangerous one.

“On the other hand the NHS were first class and professional. I can’t praise the staff enough in the emergency services and doctors surgeries and I am reminded of our gratitude to all who are at the highest risk of contracting the virus but who are still working to keep us safe and well.

“This is not to mention all those who are the rarely mentioned who are carrying out essential cleaning, do the laundry, provide meals and other services which we often take for granted but are vital to the needs of us all.

“Special thanks must go to all those who are continuing to deliver all our needs – the posties, van drivers, and so many others.

“For many people, especially those living alone in isolation, this situation may bring anxiety and even depression. Please help them to cope with this added burden by contacting your local community help group, many of which have sprung up in response to the needs of their communities.

“If you know anyone like this personally then a phone call or even a text can mean a lot and may make a huge difference.

“I know that for many people, and businesses, they may be feeling a real anxiety about the financial future. Many supports are being put in place to help by the government. Please look at FindBusinessSupport.gov.scot or call 0300 303 0660 to see what assistance might be available.

“The need for us to take this virus very seriously is indeed clear. This is not necessarily just for ourselves, but for the vulnerable in our community who are at considerable risk if we do not properly practice social distancing and self isolation.”

Speaking about self isolation, Mr Beattie added: “It is inconvenient and it is boring to be trying to run a business or a job from home.

“It is no fun at all. I spend my day on the phone to constituents and work partners and it is frustrating and inefficient. It’s no substitute for meeting face to face.

“However, it would be much worse if my doing so resulted in the illness, or worse, for a vulnerable person.

“In the course of my work I meet so many who are in the vulnerable groups, and it is them we need to be considerate of at this time.

“We all need to be sensible and do the right thing. That way we will get through this crisis with a lot less pain. Kindness and consideration will get us through.”

For the latest health advice you can visit nhsinform.scot/coronavirus.