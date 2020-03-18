Midlothian’s MP wants to hear constituents’ coronavirus issues

Midlothian MP Owen Thompson has asked constituents to get in touch via email, phone or facebook to make him aware of the issues they are facing as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Thompson (SNP) has had to cancel all face-to-face interactions but is working to gather information on the local and national response and raise concerns for constituents.

He said: “This unprecedented crisis has left many people not knowing where to turn for help or support.

“This crisis affects all aspects of life and I won’t be aware of every issue, so it is important to get in touch and make me aware of how it is impacting on you.

“My staff and I are in regular contact with the council, the Scottish Government, the UK Government, local charities and other organisations involved in the response in Midlothian. We will do what we can to find answers to the many questions you have and raise any issues with the appropriate people.

“I am writing to the Chancellor today for further clarification on the support that is being made available for those facing hardship as a result of the crisis. There are many unanswered questions, such as support for people who rent their homes as well as those with mortgages. “For public health reasons I can’t run face to face surgeries for the immediate future, but I will be available online and by phone for anyone who needs my assistance. I will post regular updates on my website and via social media with links for further information.

“It’s important that no-one is left behind and we all look out for vulnerable people. If you know someone in Midlothian who needs advice or support, but is not online, please pass them on my number and I will arrange a telephone appointment.

“The situation is continually changing but I hope my office can play a part in getting the information out there, so whether you have a concern or want to volunteer to help get in touch and hopefully we can point you in the right direction.”

Email owen.thompson.mp@parliament.uk or call 0131 285 8283.