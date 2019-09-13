Midlothian youngster proves he’s a brave little soldier

Midlothian youngster Connor Savage will show the heart of a Spartan to raise money for the charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers which provided much needed support following the death of his dad.

Connor’s dad, Corporal William Savage from the 2nd Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, was killed in 2013, just a few months before Connor was born.

Now six-years-old, Connor will do his dad proud by taking part in the Spartan Junior Obstacle race in Perth tomorrow (Saturday).

The junior race takes place alongside the main adult race, and is designed for children aged four to 13 years.

Connor competes in the race in his dad’s memory and to raise money for the bereaved children’s Armed Forces charity that has helped him smile again.

Founded by Nikki Scott in 2010, Scotty’s Little Soldiers is a national charity which supports children who have lost a parent who served in the British Armed Forces.

The charity was set up in memory of Nikki’s husband and father to her two children, Corporal Lee Scott, following his death in Afghanistan in 2009.

Connor joined Scotty’s Little Soldiers in September 2013 when he was just a few months old and since then has become part of the Scotty’s family, attending the charity’s annual Christmas parties and events.

This has given him the opportunity to meet other children in a similar situation, including on a recent trip to Washington for a Good Grief camp.

Joining him at the weekend is his mum Lynzy, who has volunteered to be on the Scotty’s stand.

She said: “Connor is so excited. He’s taken part in the Spartan Junior race before, but this is the first time he’ll complete it for Scotty’s Little Soldiers.

“The charity does so much for Connor that he wanted to give something back. He’s already raised over £600 which he’s thrilled with and just wants to raise as much money as he possibly can.”

Ms Scott added: “It’s fantastic when young members like Connor get involved in fundraising, he’s such a driven young boy and it’s been fantastic see him grow up.

“I know he’ll throw everything he has at the race at the weekend and we can’t thank him enough.”

To support Connor visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/connor-savage1 and to learn more about the chariity visit http://scottyslittlesoldiers.co.uk.