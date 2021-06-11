More than half of people in Midlothian are fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Picture Michael Gillen.

Public Health Scotland data shows 38,910 people Midlothian had received both jabs by June 9.

That was up 4,115 compared to the previous week.

It means 54 per cent of people aged 18 and over in Midlothian have now received two doses, using the latest Scottish population estimates.

The data also shows a total of 58,809 people in Midlothian received a first dose of the vaccine – 81 per cent of the over 18s.

Across Scotland, 2.3 million people had received both jabs by June 9, 52 per cent of the population. That was an increase of 204,000 from the week before.

The data also shows that 3.4 million people across Scotland have received a first jab, 76 per cent of the population.

Of those, 3.2 million people were aged 30 and over – 89 per cent of the age group.

Public Health Scotland's vaccination rollout began on December 8, with doses given first to care home staff and residents, frontline health workers and the older age groups.

Vaccinations are being delivered through GP practices, health centres and local clinics as well as at large vaccinations centres in Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Glasgow.