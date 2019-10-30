New Sick Kids Hospital: Second report published

NHS Lothian welcomes the publication today of the second report into the compliance and safety of the new Royal Hospital for Children and Young People and Department of Clinical Neurosciences (DCN).

The report was commissioned by the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Sport, Jeane Freeman MSP, following her decision to delay the opening of the building in July to seek assurance that it meets all national standards and is safe for patients.

In the second of their reports, NHS National Services Scotland examined electrical systems, fire safety and systems for the supply of medical gases.

NHS Lothian Chief Executive Tim Davison said; “I’d like to thank NHS NSS for their diligence and commitment in carrying out their assessment so that we can all be assured the building is compliant with national standards and takes account of the very latest thinking on building safety.

“We are pleased there are no new substantive compliance issues here that may affect the timeline. The ventilation system in critical care remains the main issue and we continue to work through the remaining remedial works to ensure DCN can move in in the spring. We are also carefully risk assessing possible further enhancements that can be achieved without affecting the current timeline.

“I would like to pay tribute to our wonderful staff at DCN, Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) and the Royal Hospital for Sick Children (RHSC) all of whom have displayed real professionalism and resilience despite their disappointment at the delayed move. Just last week staff at DCN and RHSC won high praise following an unannounced inspection by Health Improvement Scotland. In initial verbal feedback the inspection team commended staff for the outstanding patient care they continue to provide, for the cleanliness of the existing facilities and the positive attitudes they found in staff at all levels.”

Commenting on the report Lothian List MSP Miles Briggs (Con) said: “This report further shows the extent to which the construction of the new Royal Hospital for Children and Young People and the DCN are below the required building standards.

“The failure to properly install Fire systems, electrical systems and Medical Gas installations raises real concerns around safety of patients and staff at the new hospital site.

“These remedial works must be carried out comprehensively, double checked and then tripled checked and full transparency given to the public so that they can be confident with the new hospital when it finally opens.”