NHS Lothian has lowest funding per head in Scotland as it fails to hit any of its targets

NHS Lothian has not met a single one of its performance targets and has the lowest funding per head of population in Scotland, with £1,540, based on mid 2018 population estimates.

This compares to NHS Borders’ £1,740 funding per head of population, and is hitting 37.5 per cent of targets.

The total shortfall relative to the NRAC target allocation for NHS Lothian, since 2009/10 when NRAC was introduced, amounts to £365.7 million.

The latest figures presented to the Health and Sport Committee at Holyrood show that NHS Lothian’s funding allocation was £136.3 million for 2019/20, £11.6 million short of the NHS Lothian NRAC Target Allocation, the biggest distance in funding of any health board.