NHS Lothian’s Robotical surgery a first in Europe

NHS Lothian has revealed it has become the first in Europe to pioneer the “next generation” of robotically assisted surgery.

Clinicians at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh have unveiled the state-of-the-art-technology, which aids keyhole surgery, decreases patient recovery times and reduces pain. The Versius robot, which mimics a human arm, works in a similar way to a computer games console and is capable of moving and rotating its “wrists” in ways like no other device.

Now, instead of standing at the side of a patient during a traditional open procedure, the surgeon sits at a console and uses two “joystick” hand controls to manoeuvre the robotic arms to perform the delicate keyhole surgery.

Doug Speake, consultant colorectal surgeon, NHS Lothian, said he and the team had so far performed several procedures using the Versius robot, to help treat patients with serious bowel disease or bowel cancer.

He and fellow consultant surgeons Hugh Paterson and Danielle Collins have led the introduction of the robotic platform into the NHS and into Europe.

He added: “This is the next revolution in surgical technology. We have gone from open surgery, to keyhole surgery, to robotic surgery. This is the future. It is a leap forward in surgical precision meaning patients recover faster and ultimately get home sooner. It is better for the patients and it is actually better for us.

“We were the first in Europe to use this technology. The robot puts the Western General Hospital and Edinburgh on the map as a centre for excellence and training.

“It cements our reputation as a progressive unit at the very forefront of technology, providing the highest quality, safe and effective patient care.”

Since November, around 30 patients in the colorectal unit, which is the busiest in the UK, have undergone procedures using the robot and the results have been compelling – with some patients returning home within three days.

Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Trust quickly followed NHS Lothian and introduced the system soon after to begin treating patients. Now many more trusts and health boards are expected to use this technology.

Versius was created by CMR Surgical to enhance how surgeons perform keyhole procedures, including major gynaecological and colorectal surgery.

It is made up of three or four independent arms, which replicate those of a human in size and shape, are coupled with 3D visualisation and unique instrument controls that allow the surgeon to mimic their own human movement, enabling precise surgeries while also making long procedures less strenuous.

The robots, which each stand around four-feet tall, are positioned by the surgical team at the side of the patient as they are taken into the operating theatre.

Small incisions are made into the abdomen, and small “ports” are inserted. The instruments held by the robotic arms are then slid into the ports and into the body. It means an end to traditional “open” procedures, which have longer recovery.

The surgeon, who can see inside the body using images on a TV screen, then controls the instruments with the hand controls at an open console.

The robots, which are usually used as three or four in a group, are completely portable and lightweight, meaning that they can be transferred between operating theatres and even between hospital sites.

Dr Tracey Gillies, medical director, NHS Lothian, said: “We are delighted to be creating history and to be at the very forefront of medical science. Our team at the Western General Hospital are the first in Europe and among only a handful in the world to pioneer this new type of robotic surgery. This is a really exciting development and is a credit to the team, who are determined to push boundaries to provide the best patient care possible.”

Mark Slack, chief medical officer at CMR Surgical, said: “Today is another pivotal milestone for Versius as it continues to demonstrate unprecedented value to patients, surgeons and the NHS.

“We set out to design a system that was versatile, portable and cost-effective, and it is immensely rewarding to see it now being used in the NHS – one of the most thorough and clinically rigorous health systems in the world. We are intent on ensuring the responsible introduction of this technology, and the skilled expertise and focus on innovative research at these NHS sites make them the ideal place for this technology. Our focus now will be on working with the surgical community across the UK to provide the option of minimal access surgery to everyone who may benefit.”