Penicuik park home to Midlothian's first top-up tap

Councillor John Hackett, and local resident Louise Grahame, a Customer Experience Improvement Lead at Scottish Water who lives in the town.

Scottish Water has installed the new top-up tap as a part of a drive encouraging people to carry reusable bottles to help stay hydrated, protect the environment by reducing waste, and save money.

Scott Fraser, corporate affairs manager at Scottish Water, said: “It’s fantastic to launch our first top-up tap in Midlothian. The town’s park is popular and we’re encouraging everyone to make the most of it. Remember to take a reusable water bottle to easily top up at the tap on the go.

"Drinking water from a refillable bottle is good for your health, good for the planet and your pocket too."

He added: “Studies show a growing number of people are starting to carry refill bottles with them to stay hydrated and these taps make it easier for them to do this when out and about.”

The area’s first tap is located near the children’s play area in Angle Park and

Scottish Water is already looking at other sites in Midlothian for future taps.

Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for parks, Councillor John Hackett, attended the official switch on of the tap.

He said: “Something as simple as a top-up tap will make a big difference, giving local people the convenience of refilling a reusable bottle with fresh water rather than buying another single-use plastic water bottle.”

He was joined by local resident Louise Grahame, a customer experience improvement lead at Scottish Water who lives in the town.

She said: “It is so lovely to see a Scottish Water top-up tap in Penicuik - it will be a great addition to our local park.”

The taps all have tracking devices which record the amount of water they give out at each location.

Since the first top-up tap was launched more than 400,000 litres of water have been consumed from Scottish Water’s expanding network of the refill points across the country.

The utility will soon have 50 of the taps in the ground at sites including harbours, beaches, national parks, botanical gardens and other top tourist attractions.