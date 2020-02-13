Rosewell Girlguiding volunteer set to run marathon

A Girlguiding volunteer Snowy Owl leader at the 1st Rosewell Brownies is all set to take on the challenge of a lifetime.

Fiona Inglis (31) has been giving up her time in the role for the last six years.

A keen runner, she applied to take on the London Marathon – and was surprised when she was selected!

Fiona is joining four other leaders from across the UK to run the 26.2 miles through London on Sunday, April 26.

Fiona commented: “This is an amazing opportunity to promote girlguiding within Midlothian – for children to join, but also for people to get involved as volunteers.”

Fiona works as a development officer for Impact Funding Partners, who distribute funding on behalf of the Scottish Government to charities throughout Scotland on the Volunteering Support Fund.

She said: “My diary is full with different runs since January until April.

“I am trying to run at least three times through the week and then make up for lost time at the weekend with one big run. My longest one so far has been 13 miles, which I know is only half the distance of the marathon, so I need to up my game a bit yet.

“I’ve been very lucky, as I’ve received sponsorship from Loanhead-based global company Zenith SAS, to whom I am very grateful.”

Fiona is organising a fundraiser to help raise the profile of and support Girlguiding.

The first is a community sale in Rosewell on Saturday, March 21, in at St.Matthew’s Church hall between 10am and 1pm.

There will be face painters, and a glitter tattoo artist for children as well as a variety of stalls including a tombola, handmade cards, accessories.

For those people looking to sell their unused belongings Fiona has said there will be stalls available – similar to a car boot sale idea.

If you are interested in booking a table, email: fionajoanne@hotmail.com, call/text: 07889817621 or contact her via the Facebook event page : ‘Girlguiding Table Top Sale - Rosewell - Saturday 21st March’.