Rosslyn Chapel closes its doors due to coronavirus

Following the latest advice issued by the Scottish Government regarding Coronavirus, Rosslyn Chapel Trust has taken the difficult decision to close Rosslyn Chapel to visitors, as of yesterday.

The announcement from the Scottish Episcopal Church that weekly services are suspended also applies to the Chapel’s role as a working church.

Ian Gardner, director of Rosslyn Chapel Trust, said: “The safety and wellbeing of our colleagues and visitors must be our highest priority and so, in these extremely unusual circumstances, we feel that the proper course of action is to close for the time being.

“We encourage everyone to keep following our social media channels and website for updates and we’ll look forward very much to welcoming visitors back in due course.”