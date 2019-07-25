Sports stars on the ball at charity quiz

A number of sporting stars have helped an Edinburgh children’s charity to raise £112,000.

Rugby legend Gavin Hastings and footballers Scott Brown, Christophe Berra, John Souttar and Paul Kane took part in Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity’s (ECHC) annual Sports Quiz.

Now in its eighth year, this is the first time the money raised at the quiz has broken the £100,000 barrier.

The sell-out evening took place at Prestonfield House Stables.

Alongside the quiz, the event also featured a silent and live auction to further boost fundraising potential, with one prize selling for an incredible £11,000.

ECHC supports and complements the Royal Hospital for Sick Children (RHSC).

All the money raised from the Sports Quiz will go towards helping children, young people and their families to have a positive hospital experience.

Frank Cusack, a long-term supporter of ECHC, has led the organisation of the quiz for the past eight years.

His son, Adam, previously spent time in hospital so he has experienced the work of the charity first-hand.

Frank said: “Thanks to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children, my family enjoys the greatest prize of all every day - our son’s life.

“Every ‘good morning Dad’ is a reminder of the great work of this hospital, its staff and the charity.”

Roslyn Neely, CEO of ECHC, added: “This is an amazing effort by all those who took part in this year’s Sports Quiz and it’s incredible that we have smashed the £100,000 mark for the first time.

“We exist to transform the experiences of children and young people in hospital so that they can be a child first and a patient second and these vital funds will help to do just that.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has helped us to hit this target, and especially to our committee members who have supported the quiz for many years, including Frank Cusack, as well as Roisin Doyle and Lyn and Iain Cains.”

ECHC believes that nothing should get in the way of being a child and works to make sure children and young people’s lives are less interrupted by illness.

It distributes around £1.5 million per year to support the RHSC and other children’s healthcare settings across Scotland.

For more information or to donate, visit https://echcharity.org.