The family are battling to get the best possible treatment for Rosie.

Rosie is two-years-old, full of life and love. She lives with her Dad, Mum, big sister Fern and dog Jake.

On May 16 Rosie started having seizures completely out of the blue, and so unusual for a wee girl up until that point, who was very healthy. She had another four episodes which ended up with her in A&E, she was kept in when she had a further six episodes, and was sent for an MRI.

The result of that was absolutely devastating for the family as medics advised them their daughter has a huge tumour in her brain!

On June 2 Rosie underwent delicate and specialised brain surgery to remove the tumour. Amazingly, they managed to removed it completely and Rosie has recovered very well.

On June 10 the Spence’s received the news that no parents ever want to hear - Rosie was diagnosed with ATRT (Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumour), a rare and aggressive grade four cancer which affecst less than 60 people annually around the world it’s so rare.

Rosie has been has started on chemotherapy, will need to have radiotherapy and is waiting to hear if she is a candidate for proton beam therapy.

The five-year survival rate for ATRTs is 32.2%. It is one of the fastest growing brain cancers.

The GoFundMe page has a two-fold purpose. If the NHS cannot offer Proton Beam Therapy, then the family may have to consider going down the private route, despite the costs. If this therapy is not an option, then the funding will at least allow the family to provide Rosie with the best quality of life possible in whatever time she has left.

The charity Brain Tumour Research explained that ATRTs are classified as embryonal tumours, meaning that they develop from stem cells that helped the embryo to form in the womb, but have unfortunately remained active in the brain after birth. When these stem cells fail to stop dividing and developing after the child is born, they can form a cancerous tumour, as in Rosie’s case.

Rosie’s GoFundMe page can be found at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/raise4rosie-and-awareness-of-atrt