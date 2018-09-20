Bonnyrigg branch to bank on new system

Banking in Bonnyrigg is set to undergo a further change when Bank of Scotland introduces a new micro branch system to the local branch.

It follows a recent reduction in the bank’s operating hours, with the loss of Saturday morning opening.

The bank has said that the new system is being introduced to help meet the changing needs of its customers.

It has also been welcomed by local MSP Colin Beattie as preferable to closing completely. The town lost its branch of Royal Bank of Scotland after closures were announced at the end of last year.

He said: “I am pleased that Bank of Scotland has not taken the extreme view of RBS to close their Bonnyrigg branch.

“I welcome the launch of Bank of Scotland’s micro branch and look forward to seeing the newly refurbished branch equipped with the latest technology for the benefit of customers.

“Banking needs to remodel itself around the changing needs of its users and still meet the requirements of those who are vulnerable and less able. I anticipate that the micro branch should achieve this.”

The new system will involve new technology to deliver some services, although neither personal or business customers will be able to pay in coin or exchange coin over the counter.

The counter will be replaced by easy-to-use tablets, cashpoints and Immediate Deposit Machines to allow quick and easy access to the most common banking services.

There will be no job losses as a result of the change, and the branch’s staff will continue to assist customers with their banking needs, answering their questions and helping them use the new technology

Customers applying for a mortgage will be able to use a new video appointment service in the branch where available.

A Bank of Scotland spokesman said: “Branches are a vital part of our strategy and we recognise the important role that the Bank of Scotland Bonnyrigg branch plays in the local community.

“We are investing in our network to ensure it evolves to meet the changing needs of customers. We are updating the branch by introducing new technology, making everyday banking more convenient and investing in the longer term needs of the community.

“Colleagues will remain on hand to help customers with their banking needs as they do today.”

He added that the changes have been discussed with Mr Beattie and a meeting will also be held with local MP Danielle Rowley as part of its community engagement. The system to be introduced has already been successfully trialled at a number of other branches.