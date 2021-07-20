Audi Q4 e-tron on sale now from £40,750

German marque confirms pricing for standard SUV and Q4 Sportback models

By Jim McGill
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 8:48 am
Audi Q4 E-tron
Audi Q4 E-tron

Audi has confirmed its all-new, all-electric Q4 e-tron will start at £40,750, with the Q4 Sportback e-tron priced from £42,250. Deliveries of the Q4 e-tron have already started, while the first Sportback customers are due to take delivery in October. Both are capable of around 320-miles on a full charge

From launch, both models are available in three variants; the 35, 40 and 50 Quattro. Not surprisingly, the 50 Quattro gets Audi’s iconic all-wheel drive as standard, while both the 35 and 40 have power sent solely to the rear wheels.

The Q4 Sportback is priced from £42,250

All models are also available with Audi’s Sport, S Line, Edition 1 and Vorsprung trim levels, each adding their own heightened level of standard equipment.

In simple terms, details and pricing of the Audi Q4 e-tron are:• 35: 168bhp, 229lb ft, 9.0sec 0-62mph, 52kWh battery, 211/216-mile range, from £40,750 (Sportback £42,250)• 40: 201bhp, 229lb ft, 8.5sec 0-62mph, 77kWh battery, 323/328-mile range, from £44,990 (Sportback £46,960)• 50 Quattro: 295bhp, 339lb ft, 6.2sec 0-62mph, 77kWh battery, 303/309-mile range, from £51,370 (Sportback £52,870)

When it comes to charging, the Q4 e-Tron can support 11kW AC charging and up to 125kW DC charging. As a result, Audi claims around 80 miles can be fed into its new EV in just 10 minutes using the fastest of chargers.Audi has also rather sensibly offered an 'e-Tron Charging Service’. Cleverly it means owners receive an RFID card, and then sign up to a tariff that gives them streamlined access to chargers from different networks. The primary result? It saves you the annoyance of having to sign up to a host of individual networks.

One of the strengths which promises to set the Q4 e-tron part from its competitors is the quality of finish in the cabin; Audi says it’s similar to that of a Q7. That, allied to the fact that though the SUV’s external dimensions are similar to this of an Audi Q3, the interior space is more akin to that of a Q5. And in the non-Sportback version, the Q4 e-tron is fitted with a sliding rear bench which can increase bootspace to 520 litres.

Audi Q4 E-tron

Inside the cabin the fascia is dominated by a the central MMI touchscreen, which is 10.1-inch as standard, but increases to 11.6-inch as an option. There’s also only one touchscreen, and thankfully, positioned below it is the manually-controlled air-con switchgear. The Q4 also introduces a steering wheel with a flat top and bottom on S-line spec models, and includes haptic touch panel buttons.

