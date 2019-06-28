Cat Rescue in the cash

Lothian Cat Rescue are delighted with the £21,900 grant they’ve received from Support Adoption For Pets.

The charity focuses on rescuing and rehoming feral felines and this money will go towards providing a new van to help continue their work..

Janette Cooper from Lothian Cat Rescue, said: “The grant will benefit us by covering the cost of a new vehicle to help collect and transport the cats we rescue and rehome.

“The cost of offering the best care for the cats we take in can often add up so that’s where the grant will be a huge help to us and we are exceptionally thankful to the Support Adoption For Pets team.”

Laura Messenger, grant funding coordinator at Support Adoption For Pets, said: “It is a real privilege to be able to help such an important organisation that works tirelessly to care for and rehome pets in need.