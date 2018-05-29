Community council needs your votes for village defibrillators

A Midlothian community council has applied for funding to buy and install potentially life-saving equipment in three local villages.

Moorfoot Community Council has applied to a Calor Gas Community Fund for £5000 towards purchasing and installing a defibrillator plus heated cabinet for each of Carrington, Temple and North Middleton villages. But their success in the competitive UK-wide fund is partly dependent on public votes - which they are appealing to locals to provide.

Votes must be cast by June 29, and you can do so here.

Just register your details and you will be allocated 10 votes to disperse as you wish. Voters must be 18+, but do not have to be a resident in Moorfoot.