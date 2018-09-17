Concert in memory of band member

The sixth annual concert in memory of Newtongrange man Grant O’Connor will be held in the village this Friday.

The concert, staged by Newtongrange Silver Band, to mark the anniversary of Grant’s death, will take place in Newtongrange Parish Church Hall at 7.30pm.

Grant from Newtongrange, was a cornet player with the band and, as an extremely active member, also held the post of its secretary.

It is very much a family concern as his father was also involved for many years.

Clare O’Connor, Grant’s sister, said: “My dad Dave was a playing member from a child right through to adulthood and he just recently retired from the position of president.

“When Grant passed away we wanted to do something and he had a lot of friends in the band. Music was a big part of his life and it’s fantastic for the band to do a concert in the village itself.”

The programme will include a mix of popular pieces from musicals, television and traditional brass band music. Tickets, £10 or £7 for concessions, are available from the O’Connor family, band members and at https://www.priorbooking.com/e/grant-oconnor-memorial-concert.