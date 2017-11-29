Dalkeith couple’s 70 sparkling years

Dalkeith couple Tommy and Madeline Pryde recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

Retired miner Tommy (94) and retired care assistant Madeline (92) met while out dancing at the Bonnyrigg Regal in June 1945.

Tommy said: “She was a cracker, I still remember that.”

The couple were married on October 31, 1947 at St Matthew’s Church in Rosewell with the party held at the Unicorn in Dalkeith.

So why the spooky date?

Tommy said: “No reason, things were difficult just after the war, you had to take your chances when you got them.”

As for the wedding celebrations, Tommy added: “We had a nice time. It cost £20, which was a lot of money back then. Wages were £7 a week. We went on honeymoon to stay with my sister down in Salford in Manchester. We enjoyed it.”

And what is the secret to such a long marriage?

“Compromise, just doing as I’m told, for the quiet life,” joked Tommy.

The couple have three daughters, Elaine, Maureen and Yvonne, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Tommy started working in the pits at the age of 14 at Easthouses and then later at Monktonhall.