Early gifts for local causes

Six charities across Midlothian have received early Christmas presents totalling £13,000, courtesy of the Co-op.

The latest round of grants from the company’s local community fund will be shared by organisations which all make a real difference to their communities, including Newbattle Community Nursery and 21st Midlothian (Newtongrange) Scout Group.

This brings the amount the Co-op has given to good causes in the area since the scheme launched in September last year to £27,000.

When a member buys Co-op branded products from food stores or a funeral plan or funeral from Funeralcare they earn a five per cent reward for themselves with a further one per cent going to a local good cause of their choice. By joining the membership scheme shoppers can contribute to the money raised for the good causes, and they can choose which of these causes they wish to support by logging on to the Co-op’s membership website at www.coop.co.uk/membership

Rufus Olins, community and campaigns director, said: “Since the scheme launched, members have helped to raise an amazing £20 million for 8,000 local causes nationally, but we want to do more, so the more people shop, the more good causes can earn. However, this is not just about giving money, it is about developing relationships with good causes in local communities, and over the past year we have been touched by hundreds of ways in which people have made their own communities better places to be.”