Financial boost for Storehouse

Penicuik Community Alliance is celebrating an award of more than £300,000 from the Scottish Land Fund, which will help to complete its ground-breaking Storehouse project on the town’s High Street.

The award will cover 95 per cent of the cost of purchasing the currently leased property, as well as contributing towards completion of renovation work and the employment of a development officer.

John Watt, Scottish Land Fund Committee chairman, said the award to the alliance recognised the hard work, dedication and commitment of local people who will now be able to take ownership of a building that matters most to them.

He continued: “The new Penicuik Storehouse has the potential to be a thriving business in the heart of Penicuik High Street that will bring extensive social, health and economic benefits to the local community. I wish everyone involved every success as they begin to reap the rewards of community ownership.”

The project to create a food-centred hub was started in 2015 by a group, including alliance chairman Roger Kelly.

He said: “We’ve overcome challenges during the last year, and our pop-up food shop and community meal are now well established. We are delighted by this vote of confidence in our ability to take things forward now.”

To celebrate the award and launch a community share issue to raise the balance of funds needed to complete the purchase, PCA will be holding a meeting of members in Penicuik Town Hall on Monday, October 1, at 7.30pm.