Here's how much you need to earn to rent a one-bedroom flat in these UK cities

The data for this story was taken from Home.co.uk, which uses search-engine data to bring together house prices. The rent prices are average, so include the most expensive and cheapest in each city. The annual income requirement was calculated on the assumption that you should not spend more than 30 per cent of your gross annual income on rent. The data is also based on the assumption that the flat is rented by one person on their own, and does not include energy, water, or council tax bills.

1. London: 65,829 per year Average rent for a one bed flat: 1,828pcm Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

2. Brighton: 35,712 per year Average rent for a one bed flat: 992pcm Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

3. Edinburgh: 34,704 per year Average rent for a one bed flat: 964pcm Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

4. Bristol: 30,600 per year Average rent for a one bed flat: 850pcm Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

View more