Eye-catching six bedroom Penicuik bungalow on the market

This stunning property at 6 Eskhill in the town includes a living room with full height window to the front and feature electric fire, and an L-shape open plan kitchen, dining and family room area

It also features a main bedroom with fitted wardrobes and dressing room area, large surrounding private garden grounds and a double detached garage with light, power and electric up and over door.

Speaking about 6 Eskhill, a spokesperson for the selling agent, McDougall McQueen, said: “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase a substantial executive detached villa, situated in a prime location, built within garden grounds of around a quarter of an acre, and commanding an elevated position providing stunning views over Penicuik towards the Pentland Hills.

"McDougall McQueen are delighted to present to the market this gorgeous six-bedroom, three-bathroom home, built over ground floor and lower ground floor levels providing extremely spacious and flexible living accommodation with everything the modern-day family could wish for.

"Conveniently located and within walking distance of all amenities, schooling and transport links this property provides privacy, convenience and luxury living.

"This home is offered in excellent turn key condition having been lovingly maintained, improved and enhanced throughout the years by its current owners and comes complete with a host of quality fixtures, fittings, floor coverings and appliances.

"There are extensive private garden grounds surrounding the property which are ideal for outside entertaining with a four-car driveway providing off street parking and access to a double detached garage with light, power and electric up and over door.

"This ideal family home and its superb location with stunning views are sure to attract a lot of interest, and we would therefore recommend viewing as this is the only way to fully appreciate all this property has to offer.

"This is a simply stunning family home.”

To view 6 Eskhill, call 0131 253 2972.