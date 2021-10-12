Fairmilehead five bedroom cottage for sale

The front porch at 104 Biggar Road, Fairmilehead.

Located at the foot of the Pentland Hills, 104 Biggar Road is an attractive 1925 detached cottage surrounded by an extensive wrap around garden. This spacious two floor property, currently on the market at a fixed price of £605,000, lends itself to flexible accommodation and is used by the current owner both as a home and for business.

Speaking about this property, a spokesperson for selling agent Gilson Gray, said: “Set back from the road in a slightly elevated position, this outstanding family home in a prime location benefits from a gated tarmac driveway, providing off road parking for up to three cars, a further vehicle could be housed in the single detached garage.

“You are welcomed into the property via a wide open porch, with seating area, to enjoy the views of the countryside opposite. The front door opens into a tiled vestibule leading into a reception hallway.

The office.

"On the ground floor, a large front facing sitting room with high ceilings, secondary glazed sash and case windows features an open coal fire. Currently used for business this room enjoys access to a covered sundeck and opens up into a well-stocked garden.

"There are a further two rooms and WC currently used for business. The larger of the two rooms is bathed in sunlight for most of the day. The smaller room retains its original fire place.”

Continuing the tour of the home, the spokesperson added: “The living area of the property boasts a large comfortable living room with ample space for dining, high ceilings and triple aspect windows benefiting from an abundance of natural light.

"The kitchen is fitted with a range of modern wood-styled carpentry and breakfast bar. Equipped with a sink, integrated oven, gas hob, stainless steel splash back, concealed extractor fan and free standing dishwasher and fridge freezer.

The living room.

"The rear south-westerly facing garden is accessed via a porch, laid mainly to lawn the garden is surrounded by mature trees, shrubs and hedges.

"An inner hallway features handy understair storage, and access to the first of two family bathrooms, replete with a double-ended bathtub with an overhead shower, and a WC-suite set into storage.

“Also located on the ground floor, the master bedroom is accompanied by an en-suite shower room with vanity storage, whilst a second double bedroom comes with two traditional presses and a cupboard with a clothes rail.

"Upstairs, the remaining two sleeping areas are generously-proportioned doubles, both with access to partially-floored attic space. The second family bathroom is fully-tiled and features a three-piece-suite with a shower-over-bath. Gas central heating and double glazing are found throughout.

The reception.

“Externally, the home sits within extensive, wrap-around gardens, mostly laid to lawn and featuring an array of established shrubs and trees. A suntrap patio to the rear enjoys an enviable southwest-facing aspect and a side driveway provides private off-street parking and leads to a detached single garage.”

To view this property call 0131 253 2993.

The master bedroom.

One of the bedrooms.

The kitchen.