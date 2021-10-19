Five bedroom detached Dalkeith villa on the market

The dining room offers plenty of space for entertaining guests.

This attractive property at 16 Magpie Gardens includes three public rooms on the ground floor, a stylishly appointed kitchen with integrated Siemens appliances, and a sunny south-facing rear garden.

A spokesman for selling agent Warners said: “This is a fabulous detached villa benefiting from carefully considered interior specification, which features thoughtful design elements and an acute attention to detail, and comes complete with a double garage and enclosed south-facing rear garden.

“This executive style villa commands an enviable setting on a prestigious modern development boasting fine open views and is well placed for a superb range of amenities and excellent road links.

16 Magpie Gardens, Dalkeith, on the market at offers over £465,000.

"The property is a natural choice for a growing family and offers substantial and light filled living space which is presented to the market in beautiful order throughout.

“It includes a hallway with storage space, an extremely spacious living room, a formal dining room with French doors opening onto the rear garden and a family room with box bay window.

"It also features a well equipped kitchen with integrated Siemens appliances, a utility room and a ground floor WC.

"There is also a generously proportioned master bedroom with twin fitted wardrobes and en-suite shower room. With four further double bedrooms, two with en-suites. While the family bathroom features a white suite and separate shower enclosure.

The master bedroom.

"Also included is gas central heating and double glazing, an intruder alarm, mature private gardens to front and rear, double garage and driveway.”

To view this property, call the seller on 07847 687 978 or solicitor on 0131 668 0442.

The main bathroom.

Bedroom 2.

The living room.

Bedroom 3.

The kitchen.

The family room.

The upper hall at 16 Magpie Gardens, Dalkeith.

The downstairs WC.

Bedroom 4.