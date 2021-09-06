Four bedroom Dalkeith home for sale

The kitchen/ dining room with french doors leading out to the garden. Photo: Warners.

The spacious property at 21 Cowdenfoot Gardens features a kitchen/ dining room with French doors, while one of the four bedroom features an en-suite.

And outside, the property has private gardens to the rear and the front of the house, as well as a private driveway and garage.

A spokesperson for selling agent Warners said: “A beautifully presented detached villa offering walk-in condition family living space finished off to a high standard throughout and a large, sunny, south-facing garden.

21 Cowdenfoot Gardens, Dalkeith. On the market now at offers over £285,000.

"The house occupies a prime position on this sought after development with a pleasant outlook to landscaped amenity ground.

“Viewing is essential to appreciate the many fine features within this immaculate family home.”

Stepping inside the property, the spokesperson added: “A cream mantelpiece is the focal point within the particularly spacious living room and the kitchen has more than ample free floor space for dining furniture, sleek white gloss units and a full range of integral appliances included.

"French doors from this room allow an easy transition into the attractive yet easily maintained, and larger than average, rear garden which has a fully enclosed lawn and patio area, safe for children to play in and for outdoor relaxation.

"The main bedroom benefits from views across to Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh and has an en-suite facility fitted with attractive white suite and neutral tone tiled surrounds.

"There are three further bedrooms and a family bathroom finished off in a similar style to the en-suite.

“Features include: entrance hallway; living room; fully equipped kitchen/dining room with French doors; utility room; downstairs toilet; bedroom 1 with en-suite; three further bedrooms; family bathroom; gas central heating and double glazing; private gardens front and rear; garage and drive.”

To view this property, contact Warners on 0131 253 2729 to book an appointment.

Go online to https://espc.com/property/21-cowdenfoot-gardens-dalkeith-eh22-2fa/36032914?sid=623423.

