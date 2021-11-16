Four bedroom family home for sale in Rosewell

The spacious family kitchen and dining area.

On the market at offers over £330,000, 2 Abden Avenue offers versatile accommodation, including two reception rooms, two bathrooms (plus a WC), and a modern breakfasting kitchen.

It further boasts a south-facing aspect, attractive interior design, a beautiful landscaped garden, and a private driveway and integral garage.

A spokesperson for selling agent VMH Solicitors said: “Nestled at the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac, this family home is brimming with instant kerb appeal.

Living room.

"It continues to impress inside, with the front door opening to a naturally-lit hall with a handy WC. The rich wood-inspired floor flows from here into the living room, where the ultra-modern décor and spacious proportions create a relaxed and homely environment.

"From here, double doors lead into the dining room, which provides another reception area for sociable dinner parties. It also features French doors to the garden for summer soirees.

"Next door, the kitchen has a modern design, fitted with timber-toned cabinets and generous, black granite-inspired worktops framed by chic mosaics.

"There is room for a breakfast table, and it comes with integrated appliances (gas hob, oven, dishwasher, and fridge/freezer). A well-appointed utility room, with access to the garden, supplements the kitchen.

2 Abden Avenue, Rosewell.

“Upstairs, the landing (with storage) extends to four bedrooms, which are comprised of three spacious doubles, with built-in wardrobes, and a versatile single.

“The stylish master bedroom has the luxury of a contemporary en-suite shower room, whilst the remaining bedrooms are served by an equally impressive three-piece family bathroom, with a shower-over bath. Gas central heating and double glazed windows are throughout.

“The home has a well-kept front garden and a landscaped rear garden with a manicured lawn, and a large timber deck and a patio for alfresco dining in the sun. Fully-enclosed, it is a beautiful space for the entire family.

"Parking is provided by a driveway and an integral single garage, with convenient access to the utility room.”

One of the four bedrooms.

To view this property, call 07707 170206.

The master bedroom.