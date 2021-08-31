I beg your pardon, do you fancy living at Rose Gardens in Bonnyrigg?

The lounge in 7 Rose Gardens. All photos by Neilsons/Planography

This beautifully presented detached villa, at 7 Rose Gardens, is extensively extended to the side and rear creating substantial and versatile family accommodation in true walk-in condition. A particular feature of this fine home is the gorgeous, well-cared for private gardens.

Speaking more about the Rose Gardens property, a spokesperson for selling agent Neilsons said: “Benefiting from gorgeous private gardens and off-street parking, this impressive home is quietly positioned in a small cul-de-sac setting within an established modern development close to excellent amenities, commuting links and reputable schooling.

“In excellent decorative order throughout, the elegant accommodation comprises entrance hall with useful WC apartment off.

"There is a lovely and spacious lounge with open plan staircase, feature wood paneling and fireplace.

"A simply stunning dual aspect dining room/ family room is located off with patio doors leading to the rear garden.

"The modern fitted dining kitchen is off good proportions with appliances included in the sale. In addition, there is an attractive conservatory with delightful views over the private garden.

"On the upper landing is three sizeable double bedrooms, with the master bedroom benefiting from an en-suite shower room, there is a further single bedroom and a luxury, larger than average bathroom with white three piece suite with Jaccuzzi bath.

"It should be noted that the property also benefits from two attics, both floored with one currently being used as a home office by the present owner. In addition, the property has a gas central heating system with combination boiler and double glazing. This is a must see to be fully appreciated!"

To view this property, call the seller on 07749 591484 or Neilsons on 625 2222.

The conservartory.

Master bedroom.

